Sofia Coppola’s insights on 'Priscilla' in an exclusive interview

Renowned filmmaker Sofia Coppola recently engaged with Hindustan Times, shedding light on her latest film "Priscilla" and the intricate process of adapting the memoir penned by Priscilla Presley.

Coppola's cinematic journey often deals with coming-of-age narratives and the complexities of girlhood. "Priscilla" adds yet another dimension to this repertoire, drawing inspiration from Priscilla Presley's memoir in a remarkable adaptation.

In an exclusive interview, Coppola delved into the depths of Elvis' private life, remaining committed to portraying Priscilla's perspective. She elaborated on the challenges and nuances of constructing the film, emphasising the universality of Priscilla's story and its reflections on women's roles and expectations, particularly in her mother's generation.

Regarding the adaptation process, Coppola mentioned her reliance on Priscilla's narrative, aligning her vision with the memoir's essence while respecting Priscilla's evolved perspective over the years. She emphasised her commitment to portraying the story from Priscilla's lens and the complexities she faced during her marriage with Elvis.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley

Acknowledging Priscilla's enduring affection for Elvis, Coppola highlighted the book's depiction of their love, even amidst the darker aspects of their relationship. She emphasised her intention to present the story without judgement, allowing audiences to interpret and derive their conclusions.

Drawing parallels between Priscilla's era and the current generation, Coppola noted the changing landscape for teenage girls, acknowledging shifts in societal norms while highlighting persistent challenges surrounding societal perceptions of women's roles.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla

Discussing her directorial approach, Coppola expressed her inclination towards portraying characters' emotions through actions rather than overt dialogues. She underscored her interest in exploring the unspoken nuances and subtleties that often convey deeper emotions, mirroring real-life scenarios.

Despite being in the filmmaking realm for 25 years, Coppola remains captivated by the process. She shared insights into the challenges and learning experiences during the creation of "Priscilla," highlighting the magic of filmmaking in seamlessly weaving different elements together.

"Priscilla" is currently screening in Indian cinemas and is slated for an upcoming premiere on MUBI.