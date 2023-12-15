Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack

In a surprising turn of events, noted actor Shreyas Talpade, 47, experienced a sudden collapse due to a heart attack immediately upon completing his shoot in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Following the incident, he was promptly taken to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, where he underwent angioplasty to address the health emergency.

As per several Indian media outlets, actor Shreyas Talpade was in good health while actively filming the ensemble movie "Welcome to the Jungle". He carried on with filming and friendly interactions on set, including the shooting of action sequences. After completing the shoot, he informed his wife of feeling uneasy, and she rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, he collapsed during the journey. The hospital has confirmed his admission, with his health update pending.

Talpade has received widespread acclaim, both critically and commercially, for his contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema. Over the course of a two-decade-long career, he has appeared in more than 45 films.

"Welcome to the Jungle" features a vast ensemble of actors, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and the singing duo of Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh."