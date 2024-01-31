‘Sisimpur’ secures Anthem Award following Kidscreen Award

"Sisimpur", the popular children's programme for Bangladeshi children won the internationally acclaimed 3rd Anthem Award under the category of "Film, Video, Television or Show". Through messages of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI), "Sisimpur" has played a significant role in bringing about transformative changes in society, earning this prestigious award.

To emphasise DEI content, "Sisimpur" has also introduced a new character called Julia with autism, in addition to the four main characters Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri, and Shiku. Since the inception of the show, The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been supporting "Sisimpur" through financial assistance and technical guidance.

Since 2021, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has been presenting the Anthem Award to individuals and organisations making impactful changes in society and globally through meaningful initiatives. The announcement of the 3rd annual Anthem Award was made on the evening of January 30, according to US Eastern Time. "Sisimpur" emerged victorious in this competition, with approximately 2,000 submissions from 44 countries.

In expressing his excitement for Sisimpur being awarded the prestigious Anthem Award, the managing director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh (SWB) and chief of party of USAID's Promoting Education for Early Learners project/"Sisimpur" project, Mr Mohammad Shah Alam said, "This is undoubtedly a great achievement for the Bangladesh media industry and everyone involved with the programme. The Anthem Award is very prestigious. I believe this is a matter of great pride for the SWB team and Bangladesh for winning such an award on a global platform."

"It will inspire us further to continue doing the important work that we focus on DEI. Our 19 years of endeavor to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder through creating and distributing content essential for the development and education of young children of our country," he added.

Notably, SWB won the Kidscreen Award in 2022, and even before that, in 2010 the BBC World Service Trust recognised "Sisimpur" as the best children's show and third most popular show in overall categories.