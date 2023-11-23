Sisimpur launches road safety education program for children

Sisimpur Workshop has embarked on a new initiative aimed at fostering safe road practices amongst students in Dhaka. Using entertaining mediums, Sisimpur intends to create various educational and awareness-building videos suitable for children to cultivate safe road-crossing practices. Additionally, diverse promotional activities on this subject are set to be carried out.

This initiative involves creating children-friendly educational materials such as leaflets, road signs, storyboards, and various instructional tools focusing on safe road usage. Both the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Sisimpur will collaboratively work towards instilling awareness and enthusiasm amongst children to adhere to road safety rules. This project aligns with the ongoing Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRTSP), which is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

To materialise these initiatives, a bilateral agreement was signed on Wednesday (November 22) between the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Sisimpur Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh(SWB).

The event took place at the DMP headquarters and the agreement was signed by Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP and Shah Alam, the managing director of (SWB).

Yoshihisa Asada, project leader of DRSP from JICA, Kazi Romana Nasrin (Traffic Admin and Research), program and business development director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Abu Saif Ansari, and Nasrin Akhtar, directors of content and creative services amongst other top officials from the three organisations were also present during the event.