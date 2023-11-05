‘Shunte Ki Pao!’: From festival stardom to your screens

Nestled along the banks of the Bhadra River in the heart of the Sundarbans, Sutarkhali, a small village, holds the secrets of perseverance, love, and the indomitable human spirit. Approximately 100 families call this village home, where they have weathered the challenges posed by water and the wilderness, all thanks to the resilience of four remarkable individuals.

In this close-knit community, Rakhi and Soumen built their lives, nurturing their beloved son, Rahul. However, their lives took a dramatic turn on May 25, 2009, when a catastrophic flood named Aila submerged the southern region of Bangladesh. Rahul was just four years old at the time. This calamity marked the beginning of a different life for Rakhi, Soumen, and Rahul, one that would test their strength and love for one another.

As days passed and seasons changed, their relationships evolved, and they emerged from each trial even stronger, with a deeper appreciation for life itself. The intricate story of Rakhi, Soumen, and Rahul's remarkable journey unfolds in the acclaimed movie "Shunte Ki Pao!" (Are You Listening!) directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon.

The film made its world premiere in 2012 as a feature film at the International Film Festival of Leipzig, Germany. Subsequently, in 2014, it was released in its home country, Bangladesh. As the years went by, it embarked on a journey that took it to various international film festivals, where it garnered recognition and accolades. The movie received numerous awards, including the prestigious Best Film award at Cinema Du Reel in Paris and the MAMI Golden Gateway award in Mumbai.

In 2017, "Shunte Ki Pao!" reached a global audience as it was made available on international streaming platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

This 90-minute cinematic masterpiece has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe as it traveled through various film festivals and online platforms. Now, starting from November 3, 2023, it will be accessible to viewers in Bangladesh through the OTT platform Chorki.

Director Kamar Ahmad, reflecting on the film's journey, remarked that "The festival screening phase of the film is somewhat private like a love affair. Releasing the film on OTT is like transitioning it to a public life, where the real identity of the film will be discovered. Now we have to wait and see how the audience receives it."

Produced by Sara Afreen, the film boasts a talented cast, including Rakhi Vaidya, Soumen Ray, Rahul Ray, Debabrata Mandal, Nishith Ranjan Mistri, Nirapad Mondal, Vibhutibhushan Mondal, Mahmud Gaji, Mannan Gain, Deepak Mondal, Govinda Mondal, Chiranjit Mondal, Shyamali Raptan, Nupur Mondal, Subhen Gharami, and Binay Vaidya, amongst others.

Simon, who directed the film, also handled its cinematography. The sound design was expertly executed by Sukanta Majumdar, while the editing and color grading were skillfully managed by Saikat Sekhareswar Ray.