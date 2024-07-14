‘Shogun’ wins big at 2024 TV Critics Association Awards

Anna Sawai finally received the recognition she deserved, winning the Individual Achievement in Drama Award for her portrayal of noblewoman Toda Mariko in FX's hit series "Shogun", at the 40th Television Critics Association Awards (TCA). The New Zealand-born Japanese actress triumphed over her co-star and other highly acclaimed actors to secure the victory.

The drama series set in feudal Japan and led by Hiroyuki Sanada dominated the award ceremony, earning the most honours and surpassing many acclaimed shows such as "The Bear", "Baby Reindeer", "Fargo", "Ripley", and others.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks's ensemble-driven historical drama excelled, winning prestigious awards for outstanding achievement in drama and outstanding new program. These triumphs brought the show's total to four major victories, positioning it strongly ahead of the upcoming Emmy Awards nominations, where it is anticipated to perform exceptionally well once more.

At the event, the late Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher (known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bojack Horseman, and Thief) was posthumously honored as the Career Achievement recipient. Additionally, "Twin Peaks", a highly influential TV series that began in the '90s was awarded the Heritage Award for its lasting impact.

Other notable winners of the night included Netflix's "Baby Reindeer", Disney Plus' "Doctor Who", and the beloved children's program "Bluey".

Here is the list of 2024 TCA Awards winners:

Individual achievement in drama: Anna Sawai for "Shogun" (FX)

Individual achievement in comedy: Jean Smart for "Hacks" (Max)

Outstanding new programme: "Shogun"

Outstanding achievement in miniseries, movies or specials: "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

Programme of the year: "Shogun"

Outstanding achievement in variety, talk, or sketch: John Mulaney Presents: "Everybody's in LA" (Netflix)

Outstanding achievement in family programming: "Doctor Who" (Disney Plus)

Outstanding achievement in children's programming: "Bluey" (Disney Plus)

Outstanding achievement in reality programming: "The Traitors" (Peacock)

Outstanding achievement in new and information: "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)

Career achievement: Andre Braugher

Heritage Award: "Twin Peaks"