Mon Oct 21, 2024 11:35 AM
Mon Oct 21, 2024 11:35 AM

Shakib Khan welcomes Siam Ahmed as Remark-Herlan brand ambassador
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan has long held the position of director at Remark-Herlan, but now celebrated actor Siam Ahmed has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the company.

A viral photo of Dhallywood's two top actors, Shakib Khan and Siam Ahmed, has gained attention on social media.

Since Sunday morning, fans have been eagerly speculating about the image, leading to various rumours. However, the real story became clear in the evening, revealing the exciting new partnership between the two stars.

On Saturday (October 19), Siam Ahmed officially signed an agreement with Remark-Herlan as the brand ambassador. The event was attended by Executive Director Mamnun Hasan Emon, along with several other prominent figures.

Speaking about the new partnership, Shakib remarked, "Our company is focused on building a strong brand identity. I have full confidence that an artiste of Siam's calibre will play a pivotal role in advancing this vision."

Siam expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to join Remark-Herlan in their mission to protect people from the dangers of counterfeit and adulterated products. Fans can expect to see me soon in various brand campaigns and store launch events across the country."

Related topic:
Shakib KhanSiam AhmedRemark-HerlanMamnun Hasan Emon
