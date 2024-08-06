Shakib Khan urges national unity following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman announced the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of an interim government yesterday at 4pm.

Following this, Dhallywood king Shakib Khan took to social media this morning to address the public, emphasising a shared responsibility among all citizens.

In his Facebook post, he stated, "The goals of everyone involved in the students against discrimination (SAD) movement have been achieved. The students who protested have won. However, the joy of this victory should not overshadow our love and responsibility towards our country and its people."

"Now, more than ever, we need to be compassionate. Always remember: our country, its people, its reputation, and its resources come first. Regardless of race, religion, or caste, everyone should feel safe, and the nation's resources should be safeguarded. Let us continue this effort. It is our moral, social, and national duty," he added.