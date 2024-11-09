Shakib Khan injured during Mumbai shoot

Superstar Shakib Khan is currently filming the film "Borbaad" in Mumbai, India. The production was progressing smoothly until an unexpected mishap occurred. The "Toofan" actor sustained an injury after accidentally colliding with a door on set. The impact of the incident was just above his eye, as film director Mehedi Hassan Hridoy shared with Prothom Alo.

According to the director, Shakib was promptly taken to a hospital in Mumbai, where a CT scan was conducted to assess the injury. The medical team reassured them that there was no immediate cause for alarm, though they prescribed him pain relief medication.

The filming of "Borbaad" is presently taking place at Ellora Studio in Mumbai. The film's director informed Prothom Alo on Friday night that the incident had occurred last Thursday afternoon. He explained, "In one scene, Shakib bhai was supposed to walk through a door, and we had prepared everything accordingly."

"While opening the door, he accidentally struck his forehead, resulting in a cut near his eyebrow. We immediately paused the shoot and rushed to the nearby hospital. After conducting all necessary tests, the doctor assured us there was no need for worry and provided the appropriate medication."

Director Hridoy expressed, "Shakib bhai's dedication and professionalism, even after sustaining an injury, left us all truly impressed."

He went on to explain, "Following the treatment, we headed back to the set. Our initial plan was to call off the day's shoot to let Shakib bhai rest. However, to our surprise, he insisted, "Let's carry on and wrap up the day's shoot." That evening, we resumed filming and continued until midnight. The following day, we were able to proceed with our shoot as originally scheduled."

Shakib Khan departed from Dhaka to Mumbai on October 22 to join the filming of "Borbaad". He commenced shooting at a studio there on October 24. While the original plan was to wrap up the first phase of filming by November 10, the director announced yesterday that this phase will now extend until November 16. After a brief intermission, they intend to begin the second and concluding phase of filming in December.

Director Mehedi Hassan Hridoy, known for directing over a hundred television dramas, is making his debut in film direction with "Borbaad". He is bringing back the popular on-screen pair of Shakib Khan and Idhika Paul, who previously starred together in "Priyotoma". This action-romantic film is being readied for a nationwide theatrical release during Eid-ul-Fitr next year.

In the meantime, Shakib Khan's film "Dard" is scheduled for release on November 15. The director, Anonno Mamun, has announced that the film will debut simultaneously in 20 countries. In "Dard," Shakib Khan is paired with Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan.