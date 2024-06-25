Shakib Khan eyes Tk 50cr fee for ‘Toofan’ triumph

"Even though Eid has ended, the way people are enjoying ,'Toofan', shows that its success knows no bounds. My family members are saying they can't get tickets. I am grateful and love all the fans," said superstar Shakib Khan at a recent event.

The actor addressed journalists and audiences during a special screening of the blockbuster film on Monday evening at Sony Cineplex in Mirpur, Dhaka. Shakib Khan was present to enjoy the entire film with the audience.

The event also saw the presence of "Toofan's" producers—Shahriar Shakil, Redoan Rony, and Mahendra Soni—along with the film's director Raihan Rafi and cast members Chanchal Chowdhury and Nabila.

Among the invited guests were prominent figures from Bangladesh's showbiz industry, including Arifin Shuvoo, Bindu, Runa Khan, Prince Mahmud, Oishee, Roshan, and director Ashfaque Nipun.

During the event, Shakib humorously addressed the producers, saying, "I previously mentioned that if 'Toofan' makes 100 crore in business, I would get 25% of the profits! Now, with its pan-India and international release, if it reaches another Tk 100 crore, my fee should be Tk 50 crore!"

Mahendra Soni from the Indian production house SVF expressed his gratitude to the Bangladeshi audience, stating, "Thank you to all the viewers in Bangladesh. 'Toofan' is not just the biggest hit, it's becoming an industry hit. Special thanks to Shakib."

During the special screening, director Rafi, producers, and actors Nabila and Chanchal also expressed their gratitude to the audience for making "Toofan" a success.