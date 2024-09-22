Shabnam declines offer to join Bangladesh Film Certification Board

Veteran actress Shabnam was approached to become a member of the new committee of the Bangladesh Film Certification Board. She asked for two days to consider the offer but later graciously declined, citing her inability and disinterest in taking on the role.

Bangladesh Film Censor Board recently decided to change its name to Film Certification Board in the face of fierce criticism. The members of the censor board will serve in the newly constituted certification board. However, with two members having resigned, Shabnam had received a proposed to fill one of the vacant positions.

Shabnam, the celebrated 79-year-old actress and recipient of Pakistan's highest civilian award, received an offer to join the Film Certification Board during a phone call on Thursday (September 19). She then confirmed her decision to the media herself.

Shabnam shared, "A ministry official called and offered me a position on the board. However, my health nowadays will not allow me to take on such responsibilities at the moment. I have to visit the doctor regularly and hardly have time to think about films. Still, I'm grateful to the ministry for remembering me, as they could have easily chosen not to consider me as a member."

"When your health doesn't cooperate, nothing feels right. I would have loved to be on the board. A while back, I was offered the position of chairing the Pakistan Film Development, along with a substantial payment."

"But at this age, I simply don't have the physical ability to take on such a responsibility. Besides, I have no desire to leave the country and settle elsewhere. In the days I have left, I want to stay in my homeland, surrounded by everyone, living joyfully," she added.

Shabnam began her film career in 1958 and rose to fame in 1961 with the release of "Harano Din". A year later, she cemented her stardom in Pakistan by starring in the Urdu film "Chanda".