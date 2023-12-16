Saurav and Darshana tie the knot

Saurav Das and Darshana Banik have tied the knot. This popular Tollywood couple got married on the evening of December 15.

Saurav and Darshana's wedding was a grand affair held at a Kolkata banquet hall. Saurav arrived at the ceremony in a decked-out car adorned with roses. The actor was dressed in a pristine white Punjabi and dhoti, accompanied by a red shawl.

Darshana, the actress, donned a red Banarasi attire, coupled with golden ornaments and a radiant headpiece. Her hands were adorned with intricate Mehendi designs.

After a long period of courtship, the couple finally tied the knot amidst a traditional ceremony. Saurav adhered to all rituals, applying vermillion to Darshana's forehead, signifying their union.

The wedding witnessed the presence of Tollywood celebrities. Friends and relatives from both stars' circles graced the occasion.