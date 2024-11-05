Salman Khan faces renewed death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi feud

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan is facing an onslaught of challenges in his life following the recent death of his close friend Baba Siddique, who was shot last month. Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the incident, and Salman has received a fresh death threat. 

Mumbai Police's Traffic Control unit reported receiving a message on Monday from someone claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, warning that if Salman Khan failed to comply, his life would be at risk.

The message stated, "If Salman Khan wants to live, he must visit our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he fails to do so, we will kill him; our gang remains active."

Web series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s life in works
Photo: Collected

Police are investigating the source of this threat and have increased security for Salman Khan. Sources added that authorities are also examining any connection between the message and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail facing charges of attempted murder and extortion.

Police reported that an investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to identify the sender of the threat message.

Following the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Salman Khan's security has already been tightened.

On October 30, Khan received a similar death threat from an unknown source demanding a Rs 2 crore ransom.

In a related case, a 20-year-old man from Noida, identified as Mohammad Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, was arrested on October 28 in connection with a threatening call involving Salman Khan and NCP MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique. The arrest took place in Sector 39 of Noida.

Earlier this year, two unidentified individuals attempted to enter Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel using fake IDs. Additionally, he received a threatening email, allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar, in 2023. In 2022, a threatening letter addressed to the actor was discovered on a bench near his home.

On October 12, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was killed outside his son Zeeshan's office during Dussehra celebrations. The next day, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, citing Siddique's close association with Salman Khan as the motive for the attack.

16-year-old ‘Rocky Bhai’ arrested for giving Salman Khan death threats
So far, police have arrested 15 individuals in connection with Siddique's murder.

