Thu Nov 7, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 05:59 PM

Shah Rukh Khan faces death threat now, caller demanded Rs 50 lakh
Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan has now received death threats, just after Salman Khan received a fresh threat recently. On Thursday, Mumbai Police received a threatening call from Chhattisgarh, warning of harm to Shah Rukh and demanding Rs 50 lakh (Tk 70 lakh).

Authorities have traced the call's origin and reached Chhattisgarh, where it was discovered that an individual named Faizan Khan was responsible for the hoax. A case has been registered under Sections 308 and 351 of the Indian Penal Code, and Mumbai Police have begun investigating the incident. 

According to a report by The Indian Express, teams have been sent to apprehend the caller with assistance from the local police in Raipur. The police have also heightened security around Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Bandra.

Photo: Collected

This is not the first time for the actor; Shah Rukh Khan previously received death threats over the phone after his films "Pathaan" and "Jawan" became superhits. Since then, the Bollywood star has been under Y-category security, with additional guards deployed outside his residence, Mannat.

On November 2, Shah Rukh turned 59. Breaking tradition, he greeted his fans from Mannat's rooftop at midnight, amid tight security around his home. However, fans didn't get another chance to see him for the rest of the day on Saturday.

Thanks to the watchful presence of the Mumbai Police, no one was able to approach Mannat. Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to the police for safeguarding him on his birthday.

Last month, Mumbai Police received threatening calls and messages directed at actor Salman Khan, who has been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the same group responsible for firing shots outside his home a few months ago.

Shah Rukh Khan death threat Salman khan death threat Mumbai police
