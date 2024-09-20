‘Rong Dhong’ to hit screens this November after long wait

TV & Film
Rong Dhong
Photos: Collected

Since being held up in the censor board for three years, the film "Rong Dhong" finally received clearance through an appeal last year. Now, it's gearing up for its much-awaited release. According to actor Shadhin Khasru and the casting director of the film, it will hit theatres across the country on November 8.

Rong Dhong

Directed by Ahasan Sarawar, the film tells the story of several newcomers in the film industry who fall victim to deception. The director shared that the film doesn't have a singular protagonist; instead, it focuses on multiple characters, each given equal weight.

Rong Dhong

The ensemble cast of "Rong Dhong" features Tariq Anam Khan, Arman Parvez Murad, Lutfor Rahman George, Sera Zaman, Faruk Ahmed, Shadhin Khasru, Dr Ejajul Islam, Shabnam Parvin, Pran Roy, Jamil Hossain, Soma Ferdous, Sadaf, Rakib Hossain Ivan, Makhnoon, Shohel Mondol, Amin Azad, Shamim Hossain, and Arnob Khan, among others.

The film's music was composed by Foad Nasser Babu while the songs were performed by Shamim Alam Bullet, Pantha Kanai, Mahmudul Hasan Romance, and Tasnuv.

Rong Dhong
