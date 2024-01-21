Rhea Chakraborty posts Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture on his birth anniversary

Indian actor and TV celebrity Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable throwback picture with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birthday on Sunday.

Rhea, who was romantically involved with the late popular actor, officially made their relationship public on January 21, 2020. The two actors were together for one and a half years until his untimely demise on June 14, 2020.

As four years have passed since Sushant's death, his family, friends, and fans remembered the late actor by posting heartfelt messages and remembrance through their respective social media handles.

Rhea, who is under investigation for her involvement in the late actor's death case and had been accused in the drugs case following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming picture of Sushant. She dropped a red heart emoticon along with the picture.

Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty, who was also close to the late actor, remembered Sushant on his birthday and posted a picture with the actor on his Instagram stories. He also reposted his old post featuring Sushant and himself, adding a white heart emoticon along with the post.

Rhea had earlier spoken about living life without Sushant in an interview, "I don't think that hole can ever be filled. I miss him and it's going to be very difficult to live the rest of my life without that friend, that partner, that companion. But, life has happened to both of us and one has to move on."

Along with Rhea and Showik, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti also shared a video of her brother and penned an emotional note, writing, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever… infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in a million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud."

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's immensely popular TV series "Pavitra Rishta". He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che" and subsequently delivered commendable films like "Kedarnath", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", and "Chhichhore", amongst others.