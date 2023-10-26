Ranveer-Deepika share wedding video after 5 years 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally released their wedding video, after five years of tying the knot in Italy. The couple were the first guests on the eighth season of the iconic chat show Koffee With Karan.

They surprised the fans and host by sharing video footage from the wedding at the programme.

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love almost instantly on the sets of "Ram-Leela". While Ranveer was captivated by her the moment he met her, she was not in the mood for a serious relationship.

It all started at a script-reading session at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, according to the actor. He stated. "The heavy doors open, and a gust of wind blows in from the sea, and she is dressed in white chikankari.Her hair is blowing in the wind, and that is how she entered."

The details of the 'Proposal' were then revealed by Ranveer Singh. It happened during their trip in the Maldives after dating for over three years.

"We were going on vacation, and I decided to propose to her while we were there. I got the ring, and we went to the Maldives, where I surreptitiously carried the ring, and we did the sandbank adventure," said the actor.

The actor then stated that a boat carried them to the middle of the sea, where there was only one tiny sliver of sand. "In the middle of the sea, it was just her and me.I thought to myself, 'This is the perfect scenario,' stated Ranveer.

He went on to say that he made the proposal so beautiful that Deepika felt obligated to say yes.

"They dropped us off and let us go, and now it's just her and me on the island, and I popped the question, gave her the ring, and she got emotional because she didn't expect it. And then she said yes, and I felt like the king of the world, and we got engaged," added the actor.

The wedding video was preceded by Ranveer recounting how he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives and how they immediately traveled to Bengaluru to visit her parents and break the news of their engagement to them. However, Deepika's mother was originally dissatisfied with her daughter's choice of Ranveer, but we gradually won her over.

The wedding clip begins with Ranveer, as usual, raving about Deepika during their engagement party. Deepika's father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, believes Ranveer adds excitement and craziness to their 'boring' family of four.

Ranveer dancing at their mehendi ceremony by the lake, Deepika being adorned with jewels as she prepares for the wedding, them exchanging vows at the mandap, their Anand Karaj ceremony, and how he wanted to meet her before they got married just to tell her that he loves her are all shown in wedding footage.