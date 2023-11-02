Ram Charan receives invitation to join Academy's Actors Branch

Ram Charan, known for his captivating performance in the international hit "RRR", has earned an invitation to be added to a prestigious spot as a new member in the Academy Awards' Acting Branch. The Academy recently made this announcement and included him alongside several other notable actors from around the world.

In their official statement shared on Instagram, the Academy praised these actors for their respective ability to bring characters to life with nuance and authenticity, leaving a profound impact on audiences.

The academy wrote, "Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. The mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions."

The distinguished newcomers, besides Ram Charan, are Lashana Lynch, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, and Robert Davi. This honour acknowledges their remarkable contributions to cinema and the lasting impressions they've made on viewers.

"RRR", in which Ram Charan played a leading role parallel to Jr NTR, achieved immense success not only in India but also internationally, earning a multitude of accolades.

Ram Charan is set to grace the silver screen next in S Shankar's upcoming film, "Game Changer", featuring a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and more. With music composed by S Thaman, the movie's first single is anticipated to be released during Diwali.