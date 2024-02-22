Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy wedding pics from Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot, sharing enchanting snapshots from their wedding celebrations in Goa. Rakul looked stunning in a pastel-shade lehenga, complemented by Jackky in a white sherwani.

The couple looks happy in their wedding photos, capturing heartfelt moments, including the sindoor-daan ceremony. In their caption, they express, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024," accompanied by the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni."

Photo: Taken from Instagram

Congratulatory messages flooded in the comments section. Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Athiya Shetty expressed their wishes with a simple "Congratulations" beneath the pictures.

Photo: Taken from Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in Goa, opting for this destination instead of their originally planned international one. The couple is rumored to have celebrated two ceremonies – an Anand Karaj and another incorporating Sindhi rituals.

Photo: Taken from Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding celebrations featured a lively sangeet where Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra showcased their talents. While Varun Dhawan and expectant wife Natasha Dalal had to depart Goa before the wedding, the guest list boasted stars like Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayushmann Khurrana alongside wife Tahira Kashyap. Sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar, along with Esha Deol, added to the star-studded attendance at the wedding festivities.

Photo: Taken from Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh, whose brother Dhiraj is wedded to Jackky's sister Deepshikha, graced the occasion accompanied by his wife, Genelia D'Souza.

Rakul Preet Singh has established herself in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. Her debut was in the 2009 Kannada film "Gilli," and she entered Bollywood with "Yaariyan" in 2014. Recently seen in the Tamil film "Ayalaan," Rakul Preet's upcoming projects include "Indian 2" opposite Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani, known for his roles in "Rangrezz" and "Youngistaan," has produced notable films like "Jawaani Jaaneman," the remake of "Coolie No 1," "Ganapath," and the upcoming "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."