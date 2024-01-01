Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married soon

Long-time couple, popular actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly going to get married in February of this year.

According to several Indian media reports, the wedding is going to take place in Goa, India on February 22. The couple is trying to keep the details of the ceremonies out of the public eye to keep their wedding private, according to sources.

Previously Rakul shared to Filmfare, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know which couples are hiding and running. The two of us don't come from that school of thought. "

The pair is presently enjoying a vacation in Thailand before their upcoming significant day, which will be followed by their engagement in wedding celebrations, according to the reports.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official in October 2021. On Rakul's birthday, Jackky shared a romantic photo with the actress, where they were seen holding hands.

Since then, the couple never shied away from expressing their love for each other on their respective social media accounts.

Rakul is awaiting the release of a film with superstar Kamal Haasan while Jackky is producing a film, with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is set for release on Eid this year.