Rajkumar Hirani hints at new ‘Munna Bhai’ sequel with Sanjay Dutt

During the unveiling of "Screen" magazine in Mumbai on Friday, Rajkunar Hirani, talked about his first blockbuster, "Munna Bhai MBBS," and suggested that a third film in the series could be in the works.

Speaking to the audience, Rajkumar mentioned that he is currently balancing several projects connected to the "Munna Bhai" series.

"I have five partially completed scripts for 'Munna Bhai.' I spent six months on one, got to the interval, and couldn't take it further. There's 'Munna Bhai LLB,' 'Munna Bhai Chal Base,' 'Munna Bhai Chale America,' and others," said the filmmaker, who also directed "Dunki" starring Shah Rukh Khan.

He further stated, "The key factor is that the next instalment needs to surpass the previous films. However, I now have a unique idea. Naturally, in 100 years of cinema, everything has already been explored, but I'm working on developing that idea."

The filmmaker also mentioned that creating the third "Munna Bhai" movie is a priority, joking that if he doesn't, "Sanju might come over and threaten me to finish the next one." Rajkumar shared that Sanjay Dutt is eager to do another 'Munna Bhai' film.

He added that he is "seriously" considering moving ahead with the next instalment.

The "Munna Bhai" series, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, features Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit. Following the success of the first two films, "Munna Bhai MBBS" (2003) and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" (2006), there were plans for a third film titled "Munna Bhai Chale America." However, the project was ultimately scrapped after Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment.