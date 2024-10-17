TV & Film
Radhika Apte surprises fans with baby bump reveal

Photos: Collected

The multifaceted Indian actress Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The news came to light when the actress made a striking red carpet appearance at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where she proudly displayed her baby bump during the screening of her latest film, "Sister Midnight".

Dressed in a sleek black off-shoulder midi dress, Apte captured the attention of attendees and fans alike, marking her re-entry into the spotlight after a noticeable hiatus from the film industry. While she had not officially announced her pregnancy, her radiant smile and growing baby bump spoke volumes, dispelling the mystery surrounding her absence from public life. 

Best known for her performances in critically acclaimed films such as "Badlapur", "Phobia", "Lust Stories", "Andhadhun", and "Vikram Vedha", among others, Apte has always maintained a strong presence in Indian cinema. Married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012, she tends to keep her personal life largely private. This pregnancy announcement has come as a joyful surprise to her fans, who had been left wondering about her sudden disappearance from the film scene.

"Sister Midnight," described as a "dark physical comedy" with feminist undertones, is directed by Karan Kandhari. The film's official synopsis reads, "Uma, a disillusioned newlywed with zero domestic skills, lives in her husband's cramped one-room flat. Trapped in an unending domestic hell, she sets out to explore the city on her own, only to embrace fresh impulses and desires." Alongside Apte, the film features notable performances from Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam.

Apte's pregnancy reveal has sparked excitement on social media, with fans flooding her timeline with congratulatory messages. They are expressing their joy and admiration for her during this special time, praising her glowing beauty and the happiness that comes with motherhood.

