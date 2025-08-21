Pune court summons ‘Jolly LLB 3’ team over ‘judiciary insult’ case

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with director Subhash Kapoor, have been summoned by a civil court in Pune following allegations that their upcoming film "Jolly LLB 3" "disrespects the judiciary."

The summons, issued on the basis of a petition filed by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan, directs the three to appear in person on October 28 at 11am.

According to Khan, the film portrays the legal profession in a negative light and mocks court proceedings, including a scene where judges are referred to using the slang term "mama."

"There should be respect for lawyers. Whatever they have shown about advocates and judges is wrong," Khan said while speaking to ANI.

The complaint was originally lodged in 2024 after the release of the film's teaser, which was followed by another teaser last week showcasing the much-anticipated clash between the two "Jollys" played by Akshay and Arshad.

"Jolly LLB 3", the third instalment in the legal comedy franchise, brings together both actors for the first time. While the 2013 original, led by Warsi, was a sleeper hit, the 2017 sequel starring Akshay turned into a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The latest chapter is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced under Star Studio 18. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19, 2025.