PM inspires 3D animated film ‘Hasina: The Untold Story’

In 2018, Piplu R Khan was the last to create a documentary on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina titled "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale". Now a 3D animation movie is on its way to being made on the PM by director Ratul Biswas. Titled "Hasina: The Untold Story", this film will be developed by Null Station studio under the supervision of the ICT Division.

In the meantime, the production team has conferred with State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology. Director Ratul Biswas mentioned that the minister expressed approval of the movie's blueprint. He pledged full support from the ICT department to facilitate the movie's production.

"Hasina: The Untold Story" will commence from the era of the Liberation War and will extend to encompass the prime minister's vision for 2041. Director Ratul expressed, "While the narrative of this film is well-known, its visual depiction remains unseen by many."

"Following the 1975 assassination of Bangabandhu and his family, Sheikh Hasina faced deep grief and upheaval. Despite the tragedy, she resolved to turn her sorrow into resilience. Enduring sacrifices and challenges, she tirelessly worked to revive democracy and advance her nation. Sheikh Hasina's steadfast commitment led her to uncover and highlight both well-known and lesser-known stories of her determination, shaping Bangladesh's democratic revival," the director added.

The director further emphasised, "We are endeavouring to craft a screenplay drawing from various books authored about the PM. However, I aim to conclude the script by consulting with the prime minister personally. She possesses unparalleled insight into the events of that era, including the circumstances, the intricacies, and her emotional state during those times."

The film teaser, featuring Sheikh Hasina's return home by plane, has received widespread acclaim since its release. Ratul highlighted that the movie will uphold technological standards akin to those employed in Hollywood productions, employing advanced AI integration for authenticity. "The goal is to create a globally competitive project, with hopes of contending for the esteemed Oscars," the director stated.

"Hasina: The Untold Story" is slated to have a runtime of approximately three hours, offering an extensive portrayal of its narrative. The film will undergo dubbing processes in Bengali, Hindi, and English, aiming to cater to diverse audiences.

According to the director's schedule, the movie is set for a theatrical release in 2025, contingent upon the smooth execution of the plan. Co-directed by RTB Ruhan and featuring music composed by Salman Jaim, the film promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.