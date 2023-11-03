'Pett Kata Shaw' wins 'Best International Feature' at Raindance Film Festival

Nuhash Humayun's web series "Pett Kata Shaw" bagged the 'Best International Feature' at Raindance Film Festival, UK.

The 11-day-long festival began on November 25, where Nuhash's directorial project was screened on October 31, at local time 6 pm, at Genesis. The winners were also announced from the festival's Instagram post.

Nuhash also posted on his social media about this achievement writing, "PETT KATA SHAW wins Best International Feature at Raindance. It was beautiful to hear a Bangla name called out for the TOP award of the festival. Thanks to the Raindance programming and jury".

The web series comprises of four episodes— "Ei Building E Meye Nishedh", "Mishti Kichhu", "Lokey Bole" and "Nishir Daak"-- all of them recreating the horror folk tales what we have been listening to since childhood.

Nuhash has achieved quite a number of international awards, and selections in screenings in foreign film markets and festivals. Recently, the director and his team won awards in two categories at The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022— one in the Popular Choice category and another Best Editing category.

The Chorki original web project released its first episode on April 7, 2022.

The festival which started its journey in 1992, is proudly holding its 31st iteration. Raindance Film Festival will run until November 4.