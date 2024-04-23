Chorki renews deal for ‘Pett Kata Shaw 2’

Nuhash Humayun's highly anticipated horror web series "Pett Kara Shaw 2" is gearing up for its return to Chorki. Yesterday, Chorki released pictures from the signing ceremony for the revival of season 2.

Since the release of its first season, fans have eagerly been waiting for its second instalment. However, the makers are yet to make any official announcement. Yesterday, Chorki finally broke the silence with a post revealing plans to commence shooting soon, promising fans another dive into the chilling world crafted by Nuhash.

"Pett Kata Shaw" premiered on Chorki on April 7, 2022. The web series comprises of four episodes— "Ei Building E Meye Nishedh", "Mishti Kichhu", "Lokey Bole" and "Nishir Daak"— all of them recreating the horror folk tales we have known since our childhood.

"Pett Kata Shaw" features Chanchal Chowdhury, Afzal Hossain, Shohel Mondol, Shirin Akhther Sheela, Pritom Hasan, and others in prominent roles.

In early 2023, Nuhash Humayun's web series "Pett Kata Shaw" clinched the Best International Feature award at the Raindance Film Festival in the UK. Additionally, the series was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the Fantasia International Film Festival2023.