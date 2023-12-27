Parambrata shares heartfelt encounter with uncle Ritaban Ghatak, son of Ritwik Ghatak

Renowned Bengali television and film actor, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, recently took to Instagram to share a touching encounter with his uncle, Ritaban Ghatak, the son of the esteemed filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. In a heartfelt post, Chattopadhyay expressed his customary annual visits during significant festivals such as Durga Puja, Christmas, and New Year, sharing snapshots with his uncle.

Ritaban Ghatak, known as the son of the legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, has been under intensive medical care for nearly a decade, battling multiple health conditions. Parambrata Chattopadhyay revealed, "This is my mama... Ritaban Ghatak, son of the late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, whom the world celebrates as a genius filmmaker. He has been under medical care (for multiple conditions) for the past almost ten years now... The state government and our family jointly take care of his well-being."

The actor-filmmaker continued highlighting his annual tradition of spending cherished moments with his uncle around significant holidays. He emphasised, "Have made it a custom of having a date with him around Durga Puja and Christmas/New year every year..." Chattopadhyay also acknowledged the dedicated individuals who care for his uncle at the psychiatry ward of the #sskmhospital hospital, mentioning Lokenath, Anima, Taher, Dipali, and others, with Akhtar notably absent from the photograph as he was the one behind the camera.

This heartfelt interaction shared by Parambrata Chattopadhyay not only sheds light on the personal aspect of his familial ties, but also resonates with the enduring care and compassion extended towards his uncle, honouring the legacy of the celebrated Ghatak family.