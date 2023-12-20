TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 20, 2023 04:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 04:35 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Omor’s’ first look to be unveiled on December 31

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 20, 2023 04:31 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 04:35 PM
Photo: Courtesy

The anticipation for a look at Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's latest creation, "Omor" starring Sariful Razz, is reaching its conclusion as the team wraps up shooting. This film marking Raz's fifth venture into cinematic storytelling is set to unveil its first look on December 31. Notably, the film's screenplay has been written by Siddique Ahmed.

Expressing his excitement, the director stated, "We wrapped up the 25-day 'Omor' shoot in September, maintaining strict scene confidentiality. Our team collaborated smoothly. Now, we're focused on finalising post-shooting dubbing and completing the remaining edits. The film's first look poster will be unveiled on December 31, with plans for a grand festival release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

UK screening marks India-Bangladesh ties since 1971 War

Mostafa Kamal Raz's directorial journey so far includes four movies, namely, "Projapoti", "Taarkata", "Samraat" and "Jodi Ekdin". 

 

Related topic:
Mohammad Mostafa Kamal RazOmor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why do we still need ‘dark make-up’ in our media?

Why do we still need ‘dark make-up’ in our media?

Raz’s ‘Omor’ to showcase three powerful actors

Raz’s ‘Omor’ to showcase three powerful actors

Raz meets Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta at Cannes

Raz meets Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta at Cannes

'Omar' looks to intrigue audiences in theaters

Raz's 'Omar' looks to pull audiences to theaters

‘Omor’ will mark Raz’s fifth directorial film

‘Omor’ will mark Raz’s fifth directorial film

|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification