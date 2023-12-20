‘Omor’s’ first look to be unveiled on December 31

The anticipation for a look at Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's latest creation, "Omor" starring Sariful Razz, is reaching its conclusion as the team wraps up shooting. This film marking Raz's fifth venture into cinematic storytelling is set to unveil its first look on December 31. Notably, the film's screenplay has been written by Siddique Ahmed.

Expressing his excitement, the director stated, "We wrapped up the 25-day 'Omor' shoot in September, maintaining strict scene confidentiality. Our team collaborated smoothly. Now, we're focused on finalising post-shooting dubbing and completing the remaining edits. The film's first look poster will be unveiled on December 31, with plans for a grand festival release.

Mostafa Kamal Raz's directorial journey so far includes four movies, namely, "Projapoti", "Taarkata", "Samraat" and "Jodi Ekdin".