Olivia Colman criticises gender pay disparity in Hollywood

In a recent appearance on CNN's "The Amanpour Hour", award-winning actress Olivia Colman didn't shy away from addressing the ongoing issue of gender pay disparity in Hollywood. During the interview, Colman expressed her frustration with the discrepancy in pay between male and female actors, highlighting the outdated notion that male actors draw in larger audiences.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown"

"Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences," Colman stated. "And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts."

Colman won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2018 for "The Favourite"

When questioned by host Christiane Amanpour about her own experiences with pay inequality, despite her status as an Oscar winner, Colman didn't mince her words. "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a lot more than I am," she asserted. "I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference. Do the maths, I know."

Colman, along with director Thea Sharrock, appeared on "The Amanpour Hour" to promote their upcoming film, "Wicked Little Letters".

Olivia Colman as Queen Ann in "The Favourite"

Having won an Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in "The Favourite" and earning acclaim for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown", Colman is no stranger to critical acclaim. Her extensive filmography includes notable projects such as "Fleabag", "The Father", "The Lost Daughter", "The Night Manager", "The Lobster", and "Broadchurch".

Colman's outspoken stance against pay disparities echoes sentiments expressed by other actors in the industry. Last December, Taraji P Henson, while promoting "The Color Purple", tearfully voiced her frustration with the racial wage gap in Hollywood, emphasising the need for change and equal treatment for all actors.

Taraji P Henson

"I'm tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," Henson lamented. "Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling – when it's time to renegotiate, I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired. I'm tired. It wears on you."

Henson's impassioned plea underscores the ongoing struggle for equity and fair compensation in the entertainment industry.