Nuhash to direct his mother's screenplay debut

Nuhash Humayun's anthology web-series "Pett Kata Shaw'', featuring spine-chilling horror stories, garnered significant acclaim. The series includes four stories: "Ei Building E Meye Nishedh", "Mishti Kichu", "Loke Bole", and "Nishir Daak". Currently, Nuhash is engrossed in developing the second season of the series.

This new season will also consist of four stories, three of which have notably been penned by his mother, Gultekin Khan. This marks Gultekin's debut in writing for a web-series.

Reflecting on her experience of writing for a series for the first time, Gultekin Khan shared, "It was an unusual yet delightful journey. Initially, I felt quite apprehensive. However, when Nuhash expressed his appreciation, I realised he wouldn't compliment it merely to make me happy. If the story lacked quality, he would honestly suggest improvements."

Gultekin subtly influenced Nuhash's earlier projects, but this upcoming season marks her first direct involvement in his directorial work. Nuhash revealed that after he finished each of his scripts, his mother would thoroughly examine them. He regularly consulted her, discussing the merits and flaws of the screenplay, and greatly valued her input and advice.

The second season of "Pett Kata Shaw" is wrapping up its filming schedule. The series is slated for release on the OTT platform Chorki later this year.