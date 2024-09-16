‘Not a Fiction’ earns second Oscar-qualifying spot at Tasveer Film Festival 2024

Shah Newaz Khan Cju's "Not a Fiction" has secured its second Oscar-qualifying spot at the 19th edition of the Tasveer Film Festival and Market 2024.

This prestigious event, taking place in Seattle, Washington, from October 15-20, will showcase 110 films from 11 different countries. Of which, "Not a Fiction" addresses the critical issue of extrajudicial killings in Bangladesh, receiving praise for its innovative one-shot format. The film offers a gripping examination of a pressing social issue.

This year, the festival is breaking new ground with the launch of the Tasveer Film Market (TFM), North America's first global film market dedicated to South Asian filmmakers. The market aims to expand its impact by promoting partnerships through events such as a co-production market, Tasveer Film Fund pitches backed by Netflix, industry panels, and networking opportunities.

"Not a Fiction" will make its Seattle debut at SIFF Cinema Uptown on Friday, October 18, at 2pm. The film is competing for the prestigious Tasveer Audience Choice and Jury Award for short narrative, an Oscar-qualifying category at the festival.

Celebrated filmmaker Deepa Mehta, known for works like "Fire" and "Water", will serve as the keynote speaker for the inaugural Tasveer Film Market. The event will also feature speeches by filmmaker Pan Nalin and representatives from leading companies, including CAA, WME, Blumhouse, NBCU Launch, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Tasveer remains the world's only Oscar-qualifying film festival dedicated to South Asian cinema. Shah Newaz Khan Cju will walk the Tasveer red carpet alongside luminaries like Payal Kapadia, known for her directorial film "All We Imagine as Light", Amitabh Bachchan, Babil Khan, and Pooja Kaul from "The Umesh Chronicles". These stars will engage in Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and meetings with Hollywood industry leaders to foster collaboration and promote South Asian cinema.

Before "Not a Fiction" premieres at Tasveer, Shah Newaz Khan Cju will participate in the Tasveer Film Market from October 15-17, where he plans to pitch a new feature film project in hopes of securing funding and production support from major companies like Netflix and Amazon.

Cju explained, "Over the past year, many have asked why this film isn't being screened in Bangladesh. What most don't realise is the immense difficulty in creating a film that addresses extrajudicial actions under Hasina's authoritarian rule. Despite being selected for an Oscar-qualifying event in Silicon Valley, we remained silent due to the risk of enforced disappearance and imprisonment by the authorities."

He added, "Now that Hasina is no longer in power, it's time to present this film to the Bangladeshi audience. The US Embassy in Dhaka has expressed interest in hosting the first screening of 'Not a Fiction' in Bangladesh, which we plan to hold in October, followed by wider public access to the film."

Previously, "Not a Fiction" made its Oscar-qualifying debut at the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival 2024 in Silicon Valley. Its world premiere was held at the 23rd Hamilton International Film Festival in Canada in 2023, followed by a screening at the Silver Wave Film Festival, both of which are recognised by the Canadian Screen Awards.

The film is also set to premiere in Turkey at the Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival on September 15, and will appear as a semi-finalist at the Serbest International Film Festival in Moldova later this year.

"Not a Fiction" has also been featured on MUBI, a globally renowned streaming platform for independent cinema.

Co-produced by acclaimed film critic and journalist Sadia Khalid Reeti and Shah Newaz Khan Cju, the film stars Udoyon Rajib, Naymul Alam Mishu, Rudroneel Ahmed, Oishik Sami Ahmed, Zawad Soudho, and Mithun.

The film's sound design was handled by Ripon Nath and Rony Sazzad, with Rashaduzzaman Shohag in charge of colour grading. Syed Saif Uddin Ahmed served as executive producer, while MD Abul Kasem took on the role of line producer. The editing team included Leon Rozario and Tanvir Ahmed Rony, with MD Aman Khan as chief assistant diector.