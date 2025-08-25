New episode of ‘Ityadi’ shot in Bhola

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Since the 1990s, in search of its roots, Ityadi has been stepping out of the confines of the studio and travelling across the country. It has been showcasing history, heritage, civilisation, culture, natural beauty, tourist attractions, and various places of national importance.

Continuing this tradition, the latest episode has been filmed in Char Fasson, the historic planned township of the island district of Bhola, washed by the Meghna and Tetulia rivers. The stage was set in front of the nearly century-old historic Taffanel Barrett School, built during the British period.

The filming of "Ityadi" turned the whole of Bhola into a festive ground. In addition to the invited audience, nearly fifty thousand people gathered outside the venue to witness their beloved programme. Locals mentioned that never before had Bhola seen such a large audience for any event. Many stood on rooftops and along the streets of nearby structures, watching in awe for hours, even as light showers drizzled intermittently, enjoying the filming of their favourite show.

Production house Fagun Audio Vision has revealed that this edition includes two songs. The programme opens with an introductory song about the Bhola district, written by Moniruzzaman Palash and accompanied by dance. More than a hundred local dancers performed to the tune composed by Hanif Sanket, with musical arrangement by Mehedi. The second song, titled "Amake Na Bole" ("Without Telling Me"), has been sung by Rabi Chowdhury and Ankhi Alamgir, composed and arranged by Imran Mahmudul, with lyrics by Robiul Islam Jibon.

As per the show's audience segment rules, a question-and-answer round centred on Bhola selected three participants from the crowd. In the second part, the chosen audience members performed alongside actor Tawsif Mahbub, himself a son of Bhola, which turned out to be highly entertaining.

This episode also features a special interview with Bhola-born MA Muhit, the first and only Bengali to have conquered Mount Everest twice. During his second ascent, alongside Nishat Mazumder, they were seen holding a banner bearing the word Ityadi. The story behind this will be revealed in the interview. There will also be an informative report on Bhola and its various sub-districts, an investigative piece on Bhola village and Gulshan, as well as a report on buffalo herding and buffaloes. Another segment highlights the struggles of a fishing family, depicting the tragic consequences faced by many fishermen of this riverine district, whose livelihoods depend heavily on fishing but often at the cost of accidents at sea. The foreign segment of this edition will feature the magnificent Summer Palace in Beijing, China.

As always, viewers can look forward to the witty repartee between the clever grandson and the sharp journalist, alongside Ityadi's regular "Letters" segment. There will also be dramatised sketches addressing contemporary issues, social inconsistencies, and the need for reform. Mukimul Anwar Mukim has once again served as the art director and stage planner.

The episode will be broadcast on Bangladesh Television at 8pm on 29 August, right after the Bangla news. It has been written, directed, and presented by Hanif Sanket.

