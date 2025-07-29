Netflix unveils first look at star-studded ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Netflix has released a first glimpse of its forthcoming limited series adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice", announcing additional cast members as filming officially gets underway in the United Kingdom.

The Jane Austen classic welcomes several new faces to the ensemble. Rufus Sewell ("The Diplomat") will play Mr Bennet, with Freya Mavor ("Industry") cast as Jane Bennet. Jamie Demetriou ("Stath Lets Flats") takes on the role of Mr Collins, while Daryl McCormack ("Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery") stars as Mr Bingley.

Louis Partridge ("House of Guinness") joins as Mr Wickham, and Rhea Norwood ("Heartstopper") portrays Lydia Bennet. Siena Kelly ("Black Mirror") plays Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve") appears as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery make their screen debuts as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet. The growing cast also features Anjana Vasan ("We Are Lady Parts"), Sebastian Armesto ("Gangs of London"), Rosie Cavaliero ("KAOS"), Saffron Coomber ("Three Little Birds, Die Zweiflers"), James Dryden ("Deadpool"), Justin Edwards ("The Thick Of It"), James Northcote ("The Last Kingdom"), Eloise Webb ("The Queen's Gambit"), and Isabella Sermon ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom").

They join the previously announced trio of Emma Corrin ("Nosferatu') as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses") as Mr Darcy, and Olivia Colman ("The Crown") as Mrs Bennet.

This six-episode limited series aims to deliver a faithful retelling of Austen's iconic 1813 novel, helmed by "Heartstopper" director Euros Lyn and penned by writer Dolly Alderton.

"Every generation has the chance to rediscover this incredible story, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be among those bringing it to life," said Alderton. "'Pride and Prejudice' is the original romantic comedy, and returning to its pages has been a delight, finding both cherished elements and new angles for today's audience."

The show's list of executive producers includes Corrin, Laura Lankester, Dolly Alderton, Euros Lyn, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, with Lisa Osborne serving as producer.