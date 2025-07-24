Netflix renews ‘Wednesday’ for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 premiere

Netflix has confirmed that "Wednesday", the smash-hit supernatural comedy starring Jenna Ortega, will return for a third season — even before the premiere of its much-anticipated second season.

Since its debut in 2022, "Wednesday" has become the most-watched English-language series on Netflix and a major award winner, claiming four Emmys. Ortega's portrayal of the gothic teen Wednesday Addams — expelled from school for dropping piranhas into a pool and then sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts — captivated global audiences.

Season 2 will be released in two parts, premiering on August 6 and September 3. This time, Wednesday returns to Nevermore to confront a mysterious new enemy while trying to save her werewolf roommate Enid.

The ensemble cast includes returning stars Gwendoline Christie as the shape-shifting principal, Emma Myers as Enid, and Riki Lindhome as the school therapist. New and familiar faces such as Steve Buscemi, Christina Ricci, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones round out the star-studded lineup.

"Wednesday" was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners. Tim Burton returns as executive producer, joined by Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Gail Berman, and others. Music is composed by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon.

In a statement, Gough and Millar said, "It's been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time. We're beyond thrilled she'll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3."

They added that viewers can expect the new season to dive deeper into the Addams family's secrets — and the crypt beneath.