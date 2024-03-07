Nepal Int’l Film Festival 2024 to screen 3 Bangladeshi films

The seventh edition of the Nepal International Film Festival is all set to commence on March 14 and run until March 19. This time, the festival organisers unveiled the official lineup – featuring 88 films from various countries across six categories. In comparison, the previous event saw the participation of 95 films from 35 countries.

This year, Bangladesh is represented by three short films at the festival: "A Letter of Postmaster" directed by Supin Barman, "Joy Bangla" by Shaila Rahman Tithi, and "Everything is Nothing" by Arafat Mohsin. These films from Bangladesh will be featured in the Shorts International category.

"A Letter of Postmaster" is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's renowned short story "Postmaster", with Ratan as the central character. Notably, "Postmaster" has already earned two festival best awards. The film will be screened at 11:00am on the third day of the festival (March 16).

Shaila Rahman Tithi's film, "Joy Bangla", featuring dialogues and screenplay by Sajin Ahmed Babu, will be showcased on the fourth day of the Nepal International Film Festival (March 17) at 4:00pm. The cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Farzana Chumki, and other talented artistes.

The dialogue-less 21-minute-long cinematic piece, "Everything is Nothing" directed by Arafat Mohsin will be screened on the festival's closing day (March 18) at 1:30pm.

The organisers additionally announced that Renowned Chinese filmmaker Xie Fei has been appointed as the head of the jury for this festival.