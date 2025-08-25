‘Nandini’ set for September release

After several years of delays and missed release dates, director Shoibur Rahman Russell has confirmed that his film 'Nandini', starring Indraneil Sengupta and Nazira Ahmed Mou, will finally be released in theatres on September 12. The official trailer is scheduled to be launched tomorrow as part of the promotional campaign.

Russell stated, "It is now essential to release the film. Although we had initially planned for August 2 last year, unforeseen circumstances prevented it. This time we are proceeding with September, hoping that it will be a suitable time. Preparations for posters, banners, and other promotional activities are already underway."

Previously, in July last year, the production company had released the official poster, announcing an early August premiere. However, the film's release was postponed due to the quota reform movement and the subsequent mass uprising. The story of "Nondini" revolves around the struggles of a resilient young woman, depicted in three stages of her life. The title role is played by Nazira Mou, with Kolkata's Indraneil Sengupta appearing as the journalist Palash.

Filming for "Nandini" began in 2019 but was repeatedly disrupted due to scheduling complications, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the film received censor clearance two years ago, political developments, elections, and the timing of two Eid festivals further delayed its release. The director explained that he had been waiting for an opportune moment to present the film to audiences.

Adapted from Bangladeshi writer Paritosh Barai's novel "Norok Nandini", the screenplay was written by Tamjid Rahman. The film is produced by Nayontara Limited and features an ensemble cast including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Irfan Sajjad, Munira Yusuf Memi, Jayosree Kar Jaya, and Elora Gohor.