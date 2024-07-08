Musfiq Farhan shines this Eid with versatile roles in 8 dramas

From the start of his career, actor Musfiq R Farhan has prioritised quality over quantity. His dedication is evident as he fully immerses himself in his roles, from one challenging role to another.

This Eid-ul-Azha, Farhan starred in eight TV dramas: "Mastan", "Noor", "Hridoy Jure Tumi", "Fida", "Je Pakhi Ghar Bujhena", "Lottery", and "Tui Jibon". These dramas aired on various television channels and YouTube, quickly garnering impressive viewership and praise for their unique stories and Farhan's diverse character portrayals.

Farhan expressed his satisfaction with the reception of his work, noting that viewers found something new in each drama. He attributed this to the fresh approaches in storytelling, direction, and co-acting.

"I put in my best effort for these Eid projects, working tirelessly for one and a half months. Now, I'm resting after the busy period," Farhan shared.

Discussing the challenge of his recent roles, Farhan said, "Every project was challenging, but I took on each one with dedication. I strive to bring something different every time."

Regarding viewership, the actor emphasised its importance, "Good viewership is crucial as it shows our work reaches the audience and earns their love. That's why views matter a lot."

Farhan humbly dismissed being called a star or superstar, preferring to remain a simple person focused on breaking away from the conventional with his work.