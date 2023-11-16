TV & Film
Thu Nov 16, 2023 11:45 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 11:56 AM

A murderous Spider-Man chases Dakota Johnson in ‘Madame Web’ trailer

Photo: Collected

In Sony's latest superhero movie, "Madame Web", Dakota Johnson, finds herself tasked with safeguarding a group of teenagers from a malevolent Spider-Man determined to eliminate them, as depicted in the first trailer. 

 

Cassandra Webb, portrayed by Johnson, wields the spidey sense — an extrasensory perception enabling her to glimpse into the future. The preview showcases the titular character foreseeing the introduction of three additional characters, suggesting an impending alliance of formidable new superheroes. The trailer also teases an exhilarating adventure, featuring intense action and dynamic fight sequences.

The superhero movie also stars "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter in the film. 

S J Clarkson is directing the upcoming Marvel film with an all-female cast from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. The ensemble cast also includes Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, and Tahar Rahim.

First look into Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’

"Madame Web" is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2024. The storyline unfolds within the same universe as the two "Venom" movies, yet there's no official confirmation on whether "Madame Web" will intersect with either of the "Venom" films.

 

