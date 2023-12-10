Mosharraf Karim delves into the supernatural with ‘Khalash’

Popular actor Mosharraf Karim is all set to mesmerise the audience with his upcoming web series, "Khalash".

The series is going to be dubbed and released in four different languages– Bangla, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

It centers on the difficult lives of hilsa fishermen in the Padma river in extreme weather conditions, and is going to feature the "Mohanagar" famed actor as its protagonist. KM Naim and Mahi Islam jointly directed the web series, written and scripted by Mahmud Didar.

According to sources, the series recently commenced post-production after 54 days of shooting in the distant riversides of Comilla, Daudkandi, Gazaria, Chandpur, Chattagram and Mongla.

The noted actor will portray the character of "Shahjalal". The plotlines develop as he with his mysterious powers, manipulates the fishermen and influentials around him and goes on to the top the social hierarchy the series centers on.

Mahi Islam says, "We conducted the shooting in the rivers amidst extreme storms. It was risky but we got the perfect weather condition required for the appropriate visualisation of the storyline, so we are happy."

The web series is going to be released in March 2024, according to the director.