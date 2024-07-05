‘Model Girl’ actress Smriti Biswas passes away at 100

Veteran Indian actress Smriti Biswas, once a prominent figure in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 100 in Nashik, Maharashtra. She was suffering from age-related ailments.

"My mother was suffering from various ailments and passed away peacefully at 9pm," her son Rajiv Narang told Indian media outlets.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of this golden era star. Director Hansal Mehta expressed his condolences on Instagram, sharing a scene from one of her films and writing, "Go away in peace and to a happier place, dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas."

Biswas began her acting career as a child artiste, making her debut with the Bengali film "Sandhya" in 1930. She also appeared in Mrinal Sen's "Neel Akasher Niche" and Hemanta Bose's "Dwandwa".

In 1950, she transitioned to the Mumbai film industry and became widely recognised for her compelling performances in films like BR Chopra's "Chandni Chowk", Navketan's "Humsafar" and "Dilli Ka Thug", among others.

However, it was the Bollywood film "Model Girl", released in 1960, which earned her critical acclaim, marking her last Hindi film appearance.

Throughout her illustrious career, Smriti worked alongside notable actors such as Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni. She collaborated with renowned directors like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, and V Shantaram, leaving a significant mark in Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi cinema.

Despite her successful career, the actress stepped away from acting after marrying director SD Narang, dedicating her later years to her personal life.