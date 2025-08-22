TV & Film
UNB
Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:43 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:51 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi become parents with adoption of daughter

Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:43 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:51 AM
UNB
Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:43 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:51 AM
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi become parents with adoption of daughter
Photo: Collected

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced yesterday that they adopted a daughter this summer, the first child for the married couple.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote in a social media statement. No further details were released.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, were married in a private ceremony in May 2024. Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Brown gained recognition for her starring role as Eleven in the Duffer brothers' hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things". The fifth and final season will air this November and December, marking the culmination of nine years of the show's production. 

The British actor has pursued other acting and business ventures during that time, including the Netflix original "Enola Holmes" films and a "Godzilla" film. She even released a romance book in 2023.

Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi. Bongiovi debuted his own acting career as the star in "Rockbottom", which was released last year.

Brown stressed the importance of family during the 2024 premiere of her Netflix film "Damsel", where Bongiovi and his parents were in attendance.

Justin Baldoni addresses Isabela Ferrer ‘bullying’ claims
Read more

Justin Baldoni addresses Isabela Ferrer ‘bullying’ claims

"I'm just so lucky that they're here tonight, and it just means so much to me," Brown told The Associated Press then. "Family is everything, and just to have my second family here means everything."

The couple lives in Georgia. She recently told the AP she enjoys living on a farm, largely disconnected from social media, while promoting her 2025 Netflix film "The Electric State".

Related topic:
millie bobby brownjake bongiovi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Millie Bobby Brown 'Stranger Things' co-star to officiate her wedding

Millie Bobby Brown 'Stranger Things' co-star to officiate her wedding

1y ago
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly engaged

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly engaged

2y ago
Millie Bobby Brown calls out journalists for 'bullying' her over appearance

Millie Bobby Brown calls out journalists for 'bullying' her over appearance

5m ago
‘Enola Holmes 3’ begins shooting with original stars

‘Enola Holmes 3’ begins shooting with original stars

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মেঘনায় উদ্ধার মরদেহটি সাংবাদিক বিভুরঞ্জন সরকারের, শনাক্ত করেছেন স্বজনরা

মুন্সীগঞ্জে মেঘনা নদী থেকে উদ্ধার মরদেহটি নিখোঁজ সাংবাদিক বিভুরঞ্জন সরকারের বলে নিশ্চিত করেছেন তার স্বজনরা।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

গুমের ঘটনা জনসমক্ষে আনতে সরকার ব্যর্থ, বিচার নিশ্চিতে নির্বাচন চায় বিএনপি: মির্জা ফখরুল

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে