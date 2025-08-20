Justin Baldoni addresses Isabela Ferrer ‘bullying’ claims

Justin Baldoni has issued an official response to accusations from actress Isabela Ferrer, who alleged that the "It Ends With Us" director bullied and harassed her. The claims surfaced in the midst of an ongoing legal dispute involving Blake Lively, People reported.

Ferrer, who portrayed the younger version of Lively's character Lily in the film, alleged that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, treated her unfairly during legal proceedings. Her legal team stated that after Lively's side subpoenaed her earlier this year, she sought reimbursement for legal expenses under her contract. According to Ferrer's lawyers, Wayfarer refused to cover the costs unless she allowed the company to dictate her response to Lively's subpoena.

Her attorneys further accused Baldoni of attempting to control her "through manipulation, intimidation, and other inappropriate conduct."

In court documents filed on Monday, August 18, Baldoni's legal team firmly rejected these allegations. Records obtained by People show his lawyers argued that Ferrer's claims were "an inappropriate attack upon Mr. Baldoni and his counsel relating to matters not before the Court and irrelevant." They maintained that the subpoena issued by Baldoni's side was a legitimate effort to obtain documents not previously provided or outside the scope of Ferrer's initial subpoena from Lively's team in February. His attorneys also dismissed the harassment claims, calling them "without merit."

The dispute has further intensified the ongoing controversy around "It Ends With Us". Earlier this year, Baldoni publicly released a text exchange with Ferrer, suggesting tensions had been building for months. The case is set to go to trial in March 2026.