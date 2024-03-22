Mental health-focused ‘The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story’ to release on YouTube

Sony Pictures Animation and Imageworks have collaborated with the Kevin Love Fund to digitally release an animated short film aimed at promoting mental health awareness. Titled "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story", the short will be released on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel at 6am PT on March 27.

Set in the universe of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", the story follows Miles Morales/Spider-Man as he grapples with the challenges of being a teenager, friend, student, and superhero. Miles confronts his anxiety through a panic attack, ultimately learning the importance of seeking help and addressing mental health struggles.

This initiative, in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund, aims to integrate the animated short into a mental health-focused lesson plan called "The Hero Within." The lesson plan encourages students to explore their mental health experiences through creative activities and storytelling.

Director Jarelle Dampier emphasised the relatability of Miles Morales, stating, "Miles represents so many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives." Dampier hopes that the film will spark meaningful conversations about mental health amongst viewers, serving as a testament to resilience and self-awareness.

Professional basketball player and mental health advocate Kevin Love, founder of the Kevin Love Fund, expressed his aspirations for the short film, highlighting the importance of validating emotions and reaching out for support.

"The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story" premiered at Annecy in 2023 and is a product of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks' Leading and Empowering New Storytellers (LENS) program. This program offers leadership opportunities to individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in the animation industry, culminating in the creation of original short films.

Written by Khaila Amazan and produced by Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg, the short film showcases the talent of emerging storytellers like Clara Chan and Joe Darko, who served as key members of the production team.