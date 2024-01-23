‘Masud Rana’ film franchise’s next to be declared soon

The much anticipated next instalment in the "Masud Rana" franchise is scheduled to be made on January 28 by Jaaz Multimedia, the production company behind the film.

The screenplay of this second film of the series has been adapted from the immensely acclaimed Bangladeshi novelist Qazi Anwar Hossain's original spy-thriller novel titled "Operation Chitah". Abdul Aziz, chairman of Jaaz Multimedia, wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

However, the official title of the film and the names of the director and central protagonist have not been disclosed yet. The producer of the upcoming film said that they will disclose all these details through a press conference following an auspicious time, or official declaration event of the film.

The film will be shot in Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam from March to April this year. Additionally, It will be initially dubbed in both Bangla and English and will be released in 30 countries across the globe, a spokesperson of Jaaz Multimedia informed the press.

Notably, the first film of the "MR-9" franchise, Asif Akbar's directorial "Mr- 9: Do or Die", which has been adapted from Qazi Anwar Hossain's "Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar" has been a big-budgeted film featuring ABM Sumon as its lead. Despite immense hype and promotional activities, the film did not fare well at the box office.

Photo: Bangladeshi novelist Qazi Anwar Hossain

In 2019, Channel i launched a reality show called "Ke Hobe Masud Rana". Although contestant Rasel Rana won the show, it was ABM Sumon who ultimately got the coveted role.