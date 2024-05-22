Martin Scorsese directs TikTok with daughter, offers peek into NY home

In a delightful and candid moment, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, 81, and his 24-year-old daughter Francesca gave fans a close look inside their New York City home through a TikTok video. The duo embraced the "Of Course" social media trend, showcasing their love for cinema in a way that only true movie enthusiasts can.

The TikTok clip, shared on May 20, begins with Francesca standing in a hallway adorned with movie posters. "We're movie lovers — of course, we have film posters all over our house," she starts, only to be humorously interrupted by her father. "Now do that again. It has to have more, you know? You're proud of these posters," Martin insists, showing his directorial flair even in casual moments.

"Dad, it's a TikTok!" Francesca quips back, highlighting the generational gap in their approach to social media. The hallway, filled with iconic movie posters, is just the beginning of the tour.

The video continues with Martin pointing out their collection of cameras, "We're movie lovers, so of course we have a couple of cameras around anyway." Francesca then shows off one of her dad's director's chairs. The Scorsese household, unsurprisingly, also features a well-used DVD player. Francesca holds up DVDs of classic films like "Il Sorpasso" (1962) and "Bigger Than Life" (1956), underscoring their deep appreciation for film history.

Martin further shares some treasured movie memorabilia, including the red shoes from the 1948 film "The Red Shoes". He amusingly notes that the shoes are currently "at an exhibition somewhere." The tour also includes an automaton from Scorsese's 2011 film "Hugo", a whimsical touch that adds to the home's cinematic charm.

The video concludes with Francesca wearing a white T-shirt featuring a sketch of her father's face, saying, "We're movie lovers, of course, it's nearly impossible to choose a favourite filmmaker."

The affectionate banter and evident bond between father and daughter are heartwarming, as they provide a glimpse into the personal side of the iconic director.

"We're movie lovers… #fyp #dadsoftiktok #martinscorsese #movielovers," Francesca captioned the TikTok video, which quickly gained attention online.

In an interview with People magazine back in February, Francesca discussed her father's participation in her TikTok videos. Martin first appeared in one of her videos in 2021. She explained, "We were sitting in our living room after dinner and I was bored. I realised those videos got a lot of likes and I was like, that's kind of crazy. But people really enjoyed seeing them. People love seeing him doing these things and the more normal side of him. People see this big, big star and incredibly talented person, which he is, but also [they see] the dad."

Admitting she's a "total daddy's girl," Francesca shared, "I saw people doing this with their dads and I was like, 'I want to do it.' So I did it and I realised that people not only loved him, but they loved our relationship. I love that because I love our relationship and we're very goofy with each other."

"He always says that I make him silly — he's like a big kid," she continued. "I say he's like a 15-year-old in an 81-year-old man's body. He is like a certified silly goose, exactly!"