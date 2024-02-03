Marisa Abela manifests Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ trailer

The trailer for the biographical film centered on late singer Amy Winehouse's career and her acclaimed album "Back to Black" has been unveiled. Released by Focus Features on Saturday the trailer for the film named after the album, "Back to Black", features Marisa Abela in the lead role, portraying the iconic singer who achieved fame and tragically passed away in 2011 at the age of 27 due to accidental alcohol poisoning.

The trailer commences with a voiceover introduction that declares, "I want people to hear my voice." Persisting, the trailer follows the trajectory of the young singer as she transitions from composing songs to showcasing them in concerts, gradually garnering the world's affection and acclaim.

It provides a glimpse into the challenges and upheavals that unfold in her personal life, particularly in her romantic relationship. Additionally, the trailer recreates pivotal moments, such as the recording of her iconic track "Rehab" and the emotional revelation of winning the Grammy for Record of the Year for the same song.

The synopsis unfolds as follows, "Told through Amy's eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artiste and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."

In response to the trailer, a fan shared their emotional reaction, commenting, "I just got the chills to match the tears in my eyes. Am I the only one who felt that, especially with the dropping of that last musical note?" Another user expressed their anticipation, saying, "I think that I need to see the film, but with the trailer scenes, I hope that the movie captures the essence of Amy, cause she deserves that everyone sees her life story even if it's very sad, but her music will always be remembered. I love her very much; her music is very unique." Another enthusiastic comment read, "Whew, this looks phenomenal. I can't wait to see it."