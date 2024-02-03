Jim Carrey set to return as Dr Robotnik in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

It has been confirmed that Jim Carrey will return to the big screen as the infamous mad scientist, Dr Robotnik, in the upcoming film "Sonic the Hedgehog 3". Despite the apparent demise of the character in the climax of the second instalment, the post-credits scene hinted at his dramatic comeback.

The global success of both "Sonic the Hedgehog'' and its sequel, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2", with a combined box office gross of $870.8 million, has fueled Paramount's eagerness to continue the video game adaptation franchise. Paramount is not only moving forward with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" but is also developing a spin-off series titled "Knuckles", set to premiere on Paramount+.

The return of Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik was teased on social media, with the "Sonic" filmmakers releasing a teaser featuring the distinctive cackle of the iconic character. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two movies, is set to helm the latest sequel. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

Jim Carrey, known as one of the most successful comic actors in movie history, boasts a string of box office hits, including "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective", "Dumb and Dumber", "The Mask" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas".

His versatility extends to dramatic roles in "The Truman Show" and "Man on the Moon", earning him Golden Globe Awards for both performances. Carrey's notable presence in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" garnered critical acclaim, and his most recent film role was in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2".

Represented by WME, Jim Carrey's return as Dr Robotnik adds an exciting element to the highly anticipated "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", promising fans another thrilling adventure in the beloved video game universe.