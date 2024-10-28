TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:08 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:59 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mahesh Bhatt surprises Shakib Khan at ‘Borbaad’ set

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:08 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 11:59 AM
Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set
Photos: Collected

Bollywood's celebrated producer-director Mahesh Bhatt recently made a surprise visit to Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan on the set of his latest film, "Borbaad", at Mumbai's Ellora Studio. 

Shakib has been shooting there for the past few days, and just next door was Bhatt, who shares a strong bond with Shailesh Awasthhi, the cinematographer of Borbaad".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

After learning from Shailesh that Shakib Khan was filming nearby, Bhatt decided to drop by. His visit was a delightful surprise, as he spent around 20 minutes with the Dhallywood superstar, engaging in a warm conversation centred around cinema. 

Shakib's manager, Monir Zaman, shared that Bhatt expressed deep interest in Bangladesh's film industry, hinting at potential collaborations between the two nations.

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

Before departing, Bhatt embraced Shakib in a heartfelt moment that has since gone viral. A photo of the embrace, widely shared on social media, has fueled discussions across film-related groups. While efforts were made to reach Shakib Khan, he was unavailable due to his busy shooting schedule.

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

"Mahesh Bhatt sat with Shakib and discussed how cinema can bridge ties between Bangladesh and India," Monir added. "Bhatt's family's legacy in Indian cinema is vast, and his interest in Bangladesh's film scene is truly encouraging. Who knows, something remarkable might come of this. He even invited Shakib for a future meeting."

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

The Bollywood stalwart also made time to meet each Bangladeshi crew member on set, greeting them with his characteristic warmth and humour.

Shakib Khan arrived in Mumbai on October 22 for "Borbaad", directed by Mehedi Hasan. Filming began on October 24, and the initial shooting phase will continue until November 10. 

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

While "Borbaad" marks Hasan's debut as a director, he is already a prominent actor with over a hundred TV dramas to his name. The film reunites Shakib Khan with actress Idhika Paul, following their hit pairing in "Priyotoma".

Upon hearing of Mehedi Hasan's directorial debut, Bhatt extended his congratulations, even posting a heartwarming photo on Facebook where he's seen embracing Mehedi with a kiss on the cheek, surrounded by smiling crew members. In his response, Mehedi expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

Mahesh Bhatt warmly welcomes Shakib Khan on set, sparking cross-border cinema talks

Set as an action-packed romantic drama, "Borbaad" is slated for release next Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay’s debut novel headed to the big screen
Read more

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay’s debut novel headed to the big screen

Related topic:
Mahesh Bhattmahesh bhatt set visitmahesh bhatt shakib khan meetingmahesh bhatt visitshakib khan mahesh bhattShakib Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Toofan’ to release on both Chorki and Hoichoi

‘Toofan’ to release on both Chorki and Hoichoi

1m ago
Jisshu Sengupta to finally share screen with Shakib Khan in ‘Borbaad'

Jisshu Sengupta to finally share screen with Shakib Khan in ‘Borbaad'

1d ago
Shakib Khan’s ‘Borbaad’ to set new record with Tk 15cr budget

Shakib Khan’s ‘Borbaad’ to set new record with Tk 15cr budget

1m ago

KIFF 2024 to celebrate cinema with lineup of 219 films from 39 countries

11m ago
Shakib Khan claims no Eid release for ‘Toofan 2’, Raihan Rafi says otherwise

Shakib Khan claims no Eid release for ‘Toofan 2’, Raihan Rafi says otherwise

3w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আওয়ামী লীগ নিষিদ্ধ চেয়ে হাইকোর্টে হাসনাত-সারজিসের রিট

আগামীকাল রিটের ওপর শুনানি হতে পারে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

হাসিনার ঘনিষ্ঠ ধনকুবেররা ১৭ বিলিয়ন ডলার পাচার করেছে: গভর্নর

২৯ মিনিট আগে