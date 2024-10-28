Mahesh Bhatt surprises Shakib Khan at ‘Borbaad’ set

Bollywood's celebrated producer-director Mahesh Bhatt recently made a surprise visit to Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan on the set of his latest film, "Borbaad", at Mumbai's Ellora Studio.

Shakib has been shooting there for the past few days, and just next door was Bhatt, who shares a strong bond with Shailesh Awasthhi, the cinematographer of Borbaad".

After learning from Shailesh that Shakib Khan was filming nearby, Bhatt decided to drop by. His visit was a delightful surprise, as he spent around 20 minutes with the Dhallywood superstar, engaging in a warm conversation centred around cinema.

Shakib's manager, Monir Zaman, shared that Bhatt expressed deep interest in Bangladesh's film industry, hinting at potential collaborations between the two nations.

Before departing, Bhatt embraced Shakib in a heartfelt moment that has since gone viral. A photo of the embrace, widely shared on social media, has fueled discussions across film-related groups. While efforts were made to reach Shakib Khan, he was unavailable due to his busy shooting schedule.

"Mahesh Bhatt sat with Shakib and discussed how cinema can bridge ties between Bangladesh and India," Monir added. "Bhatt's family's legacy in Indian cinema is vast, and his interest in Bangladesh's film scene is truly encouraging. Who knows, something remarkable might come of this. He even invited Shakib for a future meeting."

The Bollywood stalwart also made time to meet each Bangladeshi crew member on set, greeting them with his characteristic warmth and humour.

Shakib Khan arrived in Mumbai on October 22 for "Borbaad", directed by Mehedi Hasan. Filming began on October 24, and the initial shooting phase will continue until November 10.

While "Borbaad" marks Hasan's debut as a director, he is already a prominent actor with over a hundred TV dramas to his name. The film reunites Shakib Khan with actress Idhika Paul, following their hit pairing in "Priyotoma".

Upon hearing of Mehedi Hasan's directorial debut, Bhatt extended his congratulations, even posting a heartwarming photo on Facebook where he's seen embracing Mehedi with a kiss on the cheek, surrounded by smiling crew members. In his response, Mehedi expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

Set as an action-packed romantic drama, "Borbaad" is slated for release next Eid-ul-Fitr.