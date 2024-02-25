Lily Gladstone makes history as first indigenous actor to win Best Female Actor at SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone has achieved a historic milestone by winning the award for Best Female Actor in a leading role at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The ceremony took place on Saturday, where Gladstone's portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon" earned her the prestigious accolade.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon" showcases Gladstone's remarkable performance as an Osage woman entangled in the tragic events of the systematic assassination of the Osage people during the 1920s. With this win, Gladstone becomes the first Indigenous actor to receive such recognition in the category.

Upon receiving the honour from Jessica Chastain, Gladstone expressed her pride in her fellow actors and emphasised solidarity, especially in the wake of the Hollywood strikes last year. She acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry during the past year, both for those present at the ceremony and otherwise.

In her speech, Gladstone, who uses she/they pronouns, underscored the importance and privilege of working as an actor. She highlighted the significance of storytelling in fostering empathy and bringing marginalised voices to light.

Gladstone urged both the audience and viewers at home to continue sharing their stories and advocating for one another. She recognised the power of storytelling in amplifying diverse voices and promoting visibility.

Notably, Gladstone, of Blackfeet/Nimiipuu descent, has been trailblazing throughout the awards season. Her Golden Globe win in January marked the first time an Indigenous actor received the award in the ceremony's 81-year history. Additionally, she made history as the first Native American actor to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category.

Throughout the season, Gladstone has been a vocal advocate for Native representation in the entertainment industry. She has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of authentic portrayals and to support Indigenous communities affected by sensitive depictions in film.

The 30th annual SAG Awards took place on February 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Gladstone's win represents a significant milestone in the ongoing push for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.