‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ hits local screens today

"Kung Fu Panda" stands out as one of Hollywood's most beloved animated movie franchises. Featuring the lovable big panda, Po, who walks, talks, and jokes proves to be far from useless as he impresses everyone by mastering the art of war and leading crucial battles. The animated character has garnered popularity among audiences of all ages, thanks to the immense success of the previous three films in the "Kung Fu Panda" series.

After the release of "Kung Fu Panda 3" in 2016, there was a long hiatus. Now, after nearly eight years, the new instalment, "Kung Fu Panda 4", is set to hit screens internationally today (March 8). The film will simultaneously premiere at local theatres in Bangladesh, marking its release day alongside the rest of the world.

Audiences of all ages worldwide are eagerly anticipating Po's return to the screen. The expectations from fans and viewers for the fourth instalment in the series are higher than ever. Whilst keeping this in mind, Director Mike Mitchell mentioned that he has endeavoured to enrich the film, making it more epic and enjoyable for audiences.

In the previous film, Po is portrayed as a warrior constantly striving to better himself. In this instalment, Po embarks on a new adventure in pursuit of spiritual peace, accompanied by a new character named Zhen. Together, they confront a new adversary, The Chameleon. The 3D animation used to depict the film promises to be captivating. The storytelling style and the charm of the characters' expressions and dialogues add a unique touch to this action film, rooted in Chinese traditional stories. As a result, viewers will not perceive it as merely an animated film.

A stellar cast has lent their voices to the characters in the movie. Notably, Jack Black voices Po, while Awkwafina voices Zhen, Viola Davis voices The Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman voices Shifu, James Hong voices Mr Ping, Bryan Cranston voices Li, and Ian McShane voices Tai Lung, amongst others.

The production of the film incurred a cost of $140 million. The first film of the "Kung Fu Panda" series debuted in 2008, followed by the second in 2011 and the third in 2016. All three films have received a tremendous response from audiences. After a prolonged wait, the fourth film is finally here.